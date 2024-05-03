FY2024 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $10.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.09. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.93. 14,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

