FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Xiao-I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Xiao-I’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Xiao-I’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Xiao-I Stock Performance

Shares of AIXI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,281. Xiao-I has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

