FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 1.1 %

FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 326,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,070. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

