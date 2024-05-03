FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 1.1 %

FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 326,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,070. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

