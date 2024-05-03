Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. Fortinet also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.390-0.410 EPS.

Fortinet Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,692,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.