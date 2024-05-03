First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,941 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,937. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

