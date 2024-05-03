First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 120.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 153,630 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,301,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,748,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,782. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

