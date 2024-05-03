First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $316.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.