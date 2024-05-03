First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 2,986 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MET traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,709. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.