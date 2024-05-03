Financial Review: Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -19.85% -15.03% -12.39% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for nLIGHT and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

nLIGHT presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.07%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares nLIGHT and Sigma Designs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $209.92 million 2.75 -$41.67 million ($0.90) -13.49 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

nLIGHT has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Summary

nLIGHT beats Sigma Designs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

