Financial Contrast: SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) vs. Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR)

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) and Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SecureWorks and Alarum Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -23.52% -9.56% -6.58% Alarum Technologies -20.83% 6.52% 3.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SecureWorks and Alarum Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $365.88 million 1.42 -$86.04 million ($1.01) -5.84 Alarum Technologies $26.52 million 6.89 -$5.53 million ($1.72) -16.56

Risk and Volatility

Alarum Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SecureWorks. Alarum Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SecureWorks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SecureWorks has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarum Technologies has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.1% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SecureWorks and Alarum Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 1 1 0 0 1.50 Alarum Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

SecureWorks currently has a consensus price target of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 20.06%. Alarum Technologies has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.27%. Given SecureWorks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than Alarum Technologies.

Summary

Alarum Technologies beats SecureWorks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its referral agents, regional value-added resellers, trade associations, and managed security service providers. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Marketing L.P.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. It also provides privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. In addition, the company offers static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, mobile proxies, SERP data collection service, and social data collection service, as well as advertising services to enterprise customers. The company offers its products through resellers and internet service providers. It serves advertising and media companies, financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and AI recruitment market and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

