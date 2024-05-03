Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $131.22. 1,306,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $209.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

