Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PowerFleet, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PowerFleet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst D. Becker forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PowerFleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

PWFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of PWFL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.91. 222,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,778,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 549,495 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

