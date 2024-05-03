Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE ETY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.39. 102,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

