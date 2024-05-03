Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE EVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,990. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

