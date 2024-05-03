Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EOI stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.11. 32,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,944. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $18.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

