Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSEARCA:EOS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. 41,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,491. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $20.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
