Eastman Kodak (KODK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of KODK stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.56. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

