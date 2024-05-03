DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
DBL stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Featured Stories
