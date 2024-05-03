DA Davidson Raises Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target to $18.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 36,663 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 50,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

