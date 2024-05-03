CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.740-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $401.17 million, a P/E ratio of 582.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $18.03.
CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 5,066.67%.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
