Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $154.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.65. The company had a trading volume of 479,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.58. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

