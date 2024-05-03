Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,727,000 after buying an additional 639,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,297,000 after buying an additional 477,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after acquiring an additional 337,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

