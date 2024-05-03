Concord Wealth Partners Has $114,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Booking were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 22.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,762.30.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,472.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,523.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3,395.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

