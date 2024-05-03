Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COIN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

Shares of COIN opened at $228.85 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.59 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,597 shares of company stock worth $86,053,862. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $88,015,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 142.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 430,546 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

