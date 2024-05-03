Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.140-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.5 million-$394.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.5 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.610 EPS.
Cloudflare Trading Down 15.9 %
NET traded down $14.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,247. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Cloudflare
In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $660,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,789,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,347 shares of company stock worth $100,329,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
