Clearfield’s (CLFD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of CLFD opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $469.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $50.82.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,315,157.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $13,025,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 1,247.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,082 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $5,148,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

