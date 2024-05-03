Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.380–0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.0 million-$44.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.6 million.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of Clearfield stock traded up $4.22 on Friday, reaching $36.13. 354,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,138. The company has a market capitalization of $531.47 million, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clearfield will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Stories

