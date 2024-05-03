Chainbing Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $72.82 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $72.82 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

