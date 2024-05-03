Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. Celsius has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,186,215 shares of company stock worth $80,215,119. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 212.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

