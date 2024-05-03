Capital Power Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital Power

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$35.98. 80,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,248. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.90 and a 52-week high of C$46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.