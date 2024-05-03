BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Sells C$18,750.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Stock Performance

Shares of CVE BQE traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.69. BQE Water Inc. has a one year low of C$24.22 and a one year high of C$63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.86.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

