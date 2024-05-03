BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Sells C$18,750.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$18,750.00.
BQE Water Stock Performance
Shares of CVE BQE traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.69. BQE Water Inc. has a one year low of C$24.22 and a one year high of C$63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.86.
About BQE Water
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BQE Water
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.