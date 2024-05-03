Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Berry had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.91 million, a P/E ratio of 804.00 and a beta of 1.77. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on BRY

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.