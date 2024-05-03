Bentley Systems’ (BSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,093,000 after acquiring an additional 355,092 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,987,000 after acquiring an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,446,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,196,000 after acquiring an additional 100,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.