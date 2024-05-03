Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Cut by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 39.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $240.35 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

