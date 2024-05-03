Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BZH traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,249. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $873.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 13.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

