Barclays Lowers Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Price Target to $10.00

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of Vestis stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 7,190,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,766. Vestis has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vestis news, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,127.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

