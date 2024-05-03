B. Riley Comments on Ares Capital Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of ARCC stock remained flat at $20.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 215,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 159,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 224.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,404,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

