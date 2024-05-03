Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 395,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,504. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.