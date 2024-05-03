Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASND. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $140.37. 206,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,207. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.11 and its 200 day moving average is $127.28.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,719,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,346,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,658,000 after purchasing an additional 228,457 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,092,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $17,481,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

