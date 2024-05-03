Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Raised to $15.00 at Wedbush

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARDX traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 15,318,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,141,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. Ardelyx’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $664,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,435.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,820 shares of company stock worth $1,400,524. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,951 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Ardelyx by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,753 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $9,384,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,895,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 915,971 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.