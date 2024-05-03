Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABUS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. 343,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.29.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 401.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 349,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.