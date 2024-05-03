Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $298.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.95. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 388,017 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

