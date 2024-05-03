Analysts Set Expectations for First Solar, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.31. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.57 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.80 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.16.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock traded up $8.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.79. 1,183,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,454. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

