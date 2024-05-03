Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey Sells 100,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00.
AGI traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,155. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.55.
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
