Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey Sells 100,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

AGI traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,155. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

