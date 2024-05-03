Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 350.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 3.1 %

ADPT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 363,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,369. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $445.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $53,168.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 531,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,542.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,307 shares of company stock valued at $428,090. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.