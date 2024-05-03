Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Mizuho

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of ACHC opened at $66.73 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $96,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

