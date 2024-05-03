1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.
1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance
FISB stock remained flat at $10.34 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.58. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.95.
About 1st Capital Bancorp
