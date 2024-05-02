Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $278,000 Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 929,656 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSEM shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

TSEM stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

