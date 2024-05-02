Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 135 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.33. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

