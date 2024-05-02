William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

HURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of HURN opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,636. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

